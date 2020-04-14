Miley Cyrus Just Gave Boyfriend Cody Simpson a Full Makeup Makeover

Miley Cyrus gave Cody Simpson a complete makeup makeover while social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Less than two weeks after giving her boyfriend a fresh new buzz cut, the former Disney Channel star also put her makeup expertise to the test by applying a full face of makeup on him.

Cyrus said she wanted to use her skills to "end toxic masculinity" and revealed she was inspired by Brad Pitt's 1999 Rolling Stone cover shoot, in which he wore a dress and earrings like a true gender-defying man.

In a series of clips posted on her Instagram Stories, she filmed herself putting mascara on the Australian singer's lashes before showing off his transformation which included bright red lipstick, smokey eyeshadow and pink blush. He completed the look with a diamond choker and a lavish fur coat.

After getting glammed, Simpson posted a video on Instagram that sees him lounging around his home in a furry chair while listening to singer-songwriter Jill Barber's "Sous Le Ciel de Paris."

"Biggest my type ever," Cyrus wrote in the comments section.

The "Slide Away" hitmaker also shared a video posted by photographer Mert Alas that not only teased "Quarantine Days — coming soon," but showed off some racy new photos of Cyrus in black lingerie.