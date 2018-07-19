Did Miley Cyrus + Liam Hemsworth Just Shut Down Breakup Rumors?
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth really break off their engagement? Hemsworth's latest Instagram story may have disproven the idea.
Rumors began circulating Thursday morning (July 19) that the longtime couple had broken up because Cyrus was unwilling to entertain the idea of having kids and Hemsworth, conversely, was adamant about becoming a father. But in a new social media post, the two seem to be peas in a pod, and have a laugh when Hemsworth scares Cyrus with a sudden unexpected shriek.
An unnamed source first told OK! Australia that Hemsworth and Cyrus had come apart at the seams because of divergent views on how their future together should look.
"[She] didn't really want to get married. It's something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam," the source noted. "[His] family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot."
And in 2017, Cyrus told The Sun that she wasn't interested in getting married.
"I don't envision marriage. I'm 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more," she said. "I have too much living to do [before I get married]."
