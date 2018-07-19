Did Miley Cyrus + Liam Hemsworth Just Shut Down Breakup Rumors?

An unnamed source first told OK! Australia that Hemsworth and Cyrus had come apart at the seams because of divergent views on how their future together should look.

"[She] didn't really want to get married. It's something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam," the source noted. "[His] family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot."