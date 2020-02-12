Miley Cyrus Struts on the Marc Jacobs Runway at New York Fashion Week: Watch

Miley Cyrus made her Marc Jacobs runway debut.

The 27-year-old surprised the New York Fashion Week audience by walking the catwalk as a model at Marc Jacobs' Fall 2020 fashion show on Wednesday (February 12). Cyrus donned a black bralette with black pants paired with gloves while holding a zebra print jacket.

An industry member asked Cyrus if she was ready for a second fashion show, she playfully responded, "You can't ask someone if they're ready for a number two."

Cyrus and Jacobs have previously worked together on creating charitable t-shirts. They first created a "Protect the Skin You're In" shirt that featured a nearly nude Cyrus that benefitted the NYU Cancer Institute. In 2019 the pair joined forces once again to design a pink hoodie that read "Don't F--k With My Freedom" that benefitted Planned Parenthood.

You'll recall that the "Slide Away" singer also wore a Jacobs original from his fall 2013 collection to the 2013 Met Gala which had the "Punk: Chaos to Couture" theme.

This wasn't Cyrus' first time on the catwalk. In 2014, Cyrus walked the runway at designer Jeremy Scott's MADE Fashion Week show.

Watch Cyrus on the runway, below.