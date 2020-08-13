Miley Cyrus released her highly anticipated single, "Midnight Sky," at midnight Friday (August 14), and the new single sees the singer leaning heavily into neon-tinged '80s glam pop.

The music video, which was directed by Cyrus herself, sees the pop star emerge in a Chanel bodysuit before performing in a maze of mirrors and neon lights. The scene eventually transitions into a colorful party, complete with faux animals and confetti, before Cyrus lounges in a bed of colorful candies.

Watch Miley Cyrus' "Midnight Sky" music video, below.

Last week, to give fans a new taste of what's to come, she tweeted a clip from her 2007 "Start All Over" music video with the caption, "Meet Miley Cyrus... again. #SheIsComing #ButForRealThisTime."

She also teased the glam, disco-tinged track prior to its release with snippets of the song and the announcement of her new era.

The "We Can't Stop" singer is hard at work on her seventh studio album, She Is Miley Cyrus. In May 2019, she released She Is Coming, the first of three EPs that will comprise the entire album. The other two EPs are titled She Is Here and She Is Everything.

Cyrus was initially scheduled to release the extended plays in 2019. However, she suffered from tonsillitis and had to undergo vocal chord surgery that prevented her from finishing the music.

Learn the lyrics to Miley Cyrus' "Midnight Sky" below.

La-la, la-la, la

[Verse 1]

It's been a long night and the mirror's telling me to go home

But it's been a long time since I felt this good on my own

Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes

Forever and ever, no more (No more)

[Pre-Chorus]

The midnight sky is the road I'm taking

Head high up in the clouds (Oh, oh)

[Chorus]

I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

Don't need to be loved by you (By you)

Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no

Don't need to be loved by you

See my lips on her mouth, everybody's talking now, baby

Oh, you know it's true (Yeah)

That I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

Don't need to be loved by you (Loved by you)

La-la, la-la, la

[Verse 2]

She got her hair pulled back cause the sweat's dripping off of her face (Her face)

Said, "It ain't so bad if I wanna make a couple mistakes"

You should know right now that I never stayed put in one place

Forever and ever, no more (No more)

Repeat pre-chorus and chorus

[Break]

I don't hide, blurry eyes like you

Like you

[Chorus]

I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you (By you)

Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no

Don't need to be loved by you

See his hands around my waist, thought you never be replaced, baby

Oh, you know it's true (Yeah)

That I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

Don't need to be loved by you (Yeah)

[Outro]

La-la, la-la, la, la-la

You know it's true (You know it's true)

Loved by you