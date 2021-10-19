As Machine Gun Kelly's first words to girlfriend Megan Fox continue their ascent among memes, fellow artists like Miley Cyrus are getting in on the fun.

On Sunday (Oct. 17), the singer and former Disney star who recently covered Metallica spoofed MGK's now immortal words in a set of photos online.

The images underscore how the headline-making relationship between the rapper-turned-rocker Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, and Transformers actress Fox, continues to transfix the entertainment world, other celebrities included.

See Miley's pics down toward the bottom of this post.

"I AM WEED," Cyrus captioned two studio shots of her in a frilly green dress and silver platform heels, a green heart emoji rounding out the Twitter post.

Indeed, according to a recent video with the pair, that phrase is what Kelly said to Fox when the two first met, after the actress observed he smelled like marijuana.

MGK replied to Cyrus, saying, "see, i'm not the only one." Cyrus hit back, "We may actually be the same person. Have we ever been seen at the same place @ the same time? & yes that means Megan Fox is my gf too."

Like Kelly, Cyrus also started in other genres before switching to rock. Cyrus' recent pics are part of a rebrand of her internet presence — a photo of her in the same dress is her current Twitter banner, and she's shared similarly styled shots on the site. Last year, she released Plastic Hearts; a new effort is expected soon.

Lest one think MGK and Fox weren't always this trippy, remember, the actress said in July that she psychologically "went to hell" during an ayahuasca-fueled drug trip with the entertainer.

Machine Gun Kelly will soon drop a new album called Born With Horns, another collaboration with blink-182 drummer Travis Barker after last year’s Tickets to My Downfall. Kelly, Fox, Barker and several in their periphery recently got lampooned on SNL.

And for the last month, Kelly's drawn the ire of Slipknot fans after engaging in a spat with the metal band's Corey Taylor. The outcome has found MGK facing polarized audiences at his recent live shows.