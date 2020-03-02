Miley Cyrus Debuts New Tattoo of a Nude Woman (PHOTO)

Miley Cyrus added a brand new tattoo to her vast collection of body ink.

The "Slide Away" singer showed off her new tattoo on Instagram Monday (March 2) — a Henri Matisse drawing that depicts the silhouette of a nude woman on the back of her arm. (Matisse was a French artist known for drawing cut-outs depicting nude figures in various positions.)

"Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin. Dance me through the panic till I'm gathered safely in. Touch me with your naked hand or touch me with your glove. Dance me to the end of love. Matisse X Cohen," she captioned her video.

Check out Cyrus' new tattoo for yourself, below:

The pop star isn't the only one who got inked as her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, also got a new tatt in the form a trident, which is the three-pronged spear Poseidon — or Neptune, the God of the Sea — carried in classical mythology.

The couple, who started dating in 2019 following Cyrus' separation from husband Liam Hemsworth, also added a pair of coordinating tattoo in October. The Australian singer got a skull and crossbones on his right chest while Cyrus got a bleeding heart with a knife pierced through it tattooed on the back of her right arm.