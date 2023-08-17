Miley Cyrus & Selena Gomez Fans Nostalgic for Disney Channel as Singers Announce New Singles on Same Day

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are ending summer with a bang: two huge new singles on the very same day!

On Thursday (Aug. 17), both Selena and Miley announced the release date for their respective forthcoming new songs.

Selena dropped the news first. "Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with [my third album], I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer," she tweeted, announcing her new song, "Single Now," comes out Aug. 25.

An hour later, Miley announced the release date for her new single, "Used to Be Young."

The song comes out Aug. 25, the same day as Selena's new single.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Says Adults 'Harshly Judged' Her as a Child Star

Miley also revealed the song will be accompanied by a continuation of her Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) series that was released earlier this year to coincide with the release of the singer's Endless Summer Vacation album.

The series will air an "introspective interview" on ABC on Aug. 24.

"This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME," Miley tweeted.

Hilariously, the former Disney Channel stars once played dueling pop stars on Miley's hit show Hannah Montana. Miley played titular pop star Hannah Montana, while Selena played her jealous rival, Mikayla Skeech.

While there may not be an actual rivalry between the pair in real life (at least, not in many, many years), fans couldn't help but feel nostalgic for the fictional Hannah-Mikayla drama of yesteryear when both real-life pop stars announced their singles at the same time.

Below, check out fan reactions to Miley and Selena's upcoming single releases: