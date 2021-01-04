Miley Cyrus Uses Sex Toys To Decorate Her House

Miley Cyrus likes to put her sex toys out on display.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM radio’s Barstool Sports show, the Plastic Hearts singer revealed that her home is decorated with various sex toys as sculptures.

“I like sex toys,” she declared. "I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design. Sex and interior design go actually hand-in-hand.”

Back in August, she explained on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she likes the way her plethora of vibrators look as home decor.

“Most of my sex toys I use as interior design — I do like sex toys as interior design. I'll buy a dildo, and [for] more than ... its operation — I don't really wanna get in there with it because I love the way it looks on my table," she explained. "I'm really into dildos for interior design. I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design. I like vibrators, but I mostly like aesthetic.”

“I like d--ks as an aesthetic. Girls are way hotter. We know this. Everyone I think can agree that d--ks make wonderful sculptures. But more than that, I am not as interested. I like d--ks as art pieces. I love the shape," she added.

The former Disney Channel star purchased a mansion in Los Angeles suburb Hidden Hills for $4.95 million last July, the Los Angeles Times reported. The 6,800-square-foot home includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a lagoon style swimming pool and more.

In addition to her sex toy decor, Cyrus added her own personal touches to the 1950s era home.

“When I come home, I get to choose what f--king color the couch is and I couldn’t choose, so I picked all f--king three colors,” she revealed. “And so that just really feels really good.”