Millie Bobby Brown Uses Birthday Post to Call Out Media for Sexualizing Her

Millie Bobby Brown used her birthday Instagram post to call out the media and reflect on the "inappropriate comments, sexualization and unnecessary insults" she's had to endure since her rise to fame.

The Stranger Things star, who just turned 16 on Wednesday (February 19), opened up about the online scrutiny she's had to deal while growing up in the public eye. She posted a lengthy caption alongside a compilation clip — set to Justin Bieber's "Changes" — which sees candid footage, red carpet appearances and controversial media headlines.

"16 has felt like a long time coming. I feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed," she began her post.

Brown detailed how uncomfortable some of the critiques have made her feel.

"The last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that," the young actress continued. "There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. But not ever will I be defeated."

"I'll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change," Brown went on. "Let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. Don't worry, I’ll always find a way to smile ;) leggo 16 ♡."

You can see Millie Bobby Brown's full Instagram post, below: