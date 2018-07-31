Millie Bobby Brown + Jacob Sartorius Announce Breakup, Kill Teen Romance Dead

Let's say it in no uncertain terms: teenage love is dead, thanks to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and singer Jacob Sartorius.

The two teen idols, who began dating about seven months ago, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a pair of matching Instagram stories. It bears mentioning that no Upside-Down creature could cause damage so quickly or efficiently.

"The decision was Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends," Brown wrote on her account, while Sartorius wrote "The decision w mills was completley mutual & we are both happy and remaining friends.

But fans of both weren't ready to accept the news and move on.

"if jacob and millie did break up, i really hope millie is ok. she's the literal light of my life and i would do anything to make her smile forever. she doesn't deserve ANY sadness she's an absolute angel," one wrote, while another noted "Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius broke up. 12 year old love is officially dead."

The news of the breakup came just hours after fans began noticing that the two stars had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Brown and Sartorius made their relationship official in January when Brown posted a snap with Sartorius alongside a series of heart emojis.