‘Supernatural’ Star Misha Collins Sets the Record Straight (Literally) After ‘Misspeaking’ and Telling Fans He’s Bisexual

Misha Collins took to Twitter to clear the air after seemingly coming out as bisexual during a fan event over the weekend.

The Supernatural actor appeared to identify himself as introverted, extroverted and bisexual while speaking to fans at a convention for the show in New Jersey, according to Out. "I'm all three," Collins told the audience.

However, he set the record straight — and in the process came out as straight — on social media after footage from the event appeared online.

"My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality," Collins wrote. "But I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual."

"I am not bisexual," he added in a follow-up tweet. "I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community."

Collins wrote that he misspoke at the event and reiterated his support for members of the community.

He also offered a heartfelt apology for the situation.

"I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse. I'm trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening."

Check out his tweets below:

His apology was met with a mixed but largely positive reaction from fans.

"Thanks for setting the record straight," one fan tweeted.

"It's unfortunate nobody came to you directly to confirm or deny before articles were written," another wrote. "I can't imagine how difficult it would be to have every word you say caught on video and put online."

"I've said things that have had unintended negative reactions, and as soon as I realized the impact of the words I'd used, I apologized," someone replied. "That's how we learn to be better conservators of what we say, and work to avoid creating discomfort. Misha, you are unfailingly a man of honor."

"Not angry but I understand why people would be upset," another user commented. They added that the star seemingly "joked abt being bi."

Out pointed out that Collins' character on Supernatural, an angel named Castiel, came out as gay before the show wrapped in 2020. The onscreen announcement came after years of fan speculation about the character's sexuality.

This weekend Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles also revealed that his and Collins' co-star Jared Padalecki is currently recovering from a car accident.