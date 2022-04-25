Jared Padalecki ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After ‘Very Bad Car Accident’

Jared Padalecki is on the mend after a car accident.

Padalecki's Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles revealed why the 39-year-old actor was missing at a New Jersey fan event.

"I miss my buddy," the actor told the crowd Sunday (Apr. 24), as captured in a video shared on YouTube. "He [Padalecki] sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He's sad he can't be here."

The Boys star added: "I don't know if you guys know what's going on. He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive."

"And not only that," Ackles continued, noting he had permission to talk about Padalecki's accident. "But he's at home recovering which — the fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car."

Ackles noted that the "airbag packs a punch," sharing that Padalecki compared it to having "gone 12 round with [Mike] Tyson."

"Keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get the chance on social media and he'll be back with us soon," Ackles concluded.

Padalecki took to Twitter himself on Thursday (Apr. 21), preemptively apologizing to his fans that he would be missing the festivities, but leaving out the accident.

"Hey #SpnFamily!" the Gilmore Girls' actor tweeted. "Sorry to miss y'all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can't wait to see y'all again."

Padalecki and Ackles starred in Supernatural as Sam (Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Ackles), two brothers hunting supernatural entities across the country, reconnecting years after their mother was killed by one such being.

Supernatural ran for 15 seasons before airing its series finale in 2020.