A Texas mom has divided the internet after sharing a video of her waxing her 3-year-old daughter's unibrow.

Leah Garcia, a.k.a. TikTok user @leah_txrealtor, firmly stands behind her decision to groom her daughter.

"I don’t care! I don’t care! I'd rather y'all call me a bad mom before I let my 3 year old walk around with a unibrow like my parents did!" text placed over her viral video reads.

The clip shows Garcia using a wax strip to remove the hair between her daughter's brows.

After she removes the wax strip, the little girl exclaims, "Ow mom, that hurt me!"

"All right girl, now you got two eyebrows!" the mom replies.

Watch the viral TikTok below:

The video — captioned "My fellow Mexicans, y’all understand!" — has been viewed more than 25.8 million times as of publishing, drawing plenty of split comments in the process.

Some feedback has been supportive.

"Girl! Your [sic] saving her from years of trauma and teasing," one person wrote.

"My mom wouldn't let me shave in 7th grade and I would get bullied for it. Great job mom," another commented.

"She will thank you someday," someone else shared.

"We live in a world full of mean people. You are protecting her in the best ways," another user wrote.

Others, however, are questioning whether or not the little girl is too young to get her eyebrows waxed.

"As soon as a parent points out a flaw it will stick with them forever. Even if they are thankful, they’ll remember not being perfect for mom," one user wrote.

"Once my kids ask I will 100% let them but before then I don’t want to make them insecure on something they haven’t noticed," another person weighed in.

In a since-deleted follow-up video, Garcia ensured viewers that her daughter's self-confidence is of the utmost importance to her.

"Trust me, we teach her self love, but we also teach her basic grooming," Garcia explained in the clip, according to Mother.ly.