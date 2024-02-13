Most Expensive Estate in the Country Just Hit the Market for $295 Million

Is it worth it? Well, whatever it sells for will determine this estate's worth, and right now, this sprawling Naples, Florida estate on the entire end of a peninsula is going for a national record with an asking price of $295 million.

Welcome to what's dubbed Gordon Pointe with three homes on the property, a yacht basin, and 1,700 feet of private beachfront property sitting right on the Gulf of Mexico in Southern Florida just to name a few aspects.

According to the Robb Report, if this property comes anywhere close to its asking price, it should go down as America's most expensive residential transaction in history.

Right now, the two most expensive properties to date in the United States are in New York City and Los Angeles.

According to the Robb Report, the current record is held by billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin who is the 38th wealthiest person in the world. He paid $238 million for a New York City penthouse back in 2019. Meanwhile, the second-most expensive home on the market is in the exclusive Bel Air neighborhood of LA for $195 million. It's the estate of the late billionaire financier, Gary Winnick.

Meanwhile, back to Gordon Pointe which started as a $1 million purchase for financier John Donahue and his wife, Rhodora, back in 1985. It was around 4-and-a-half acres with nothing on it back then and they built their 11,500 square-foot dream home.

Over the years according to the Robb Report, John and Rhodora scooped up land until this incredible compound became nine acres of prized land adding two more homes, a 231-foot yacht basin, and a private dock with room for six boats.

Need more space than this? According to CNBC, there are more than 200,000 square feet of residential development potential on undeveloped parcels.

It's listed by the Dawn Mckenna Real Estate Group with Coldwell Banker. To no one's surprise, if you want to see the inside of the properties, you'll need to prove you can afford it and schedule a tour.

John and Rhodora have since passed and it's their 13 children who are parting ways with this palatial compound saying it's time to move on.

