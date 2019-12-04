Motley Crue: A Timeline of Their Storied Career

Motley Crue are one of several bands who announced a reunion in 2019. They initially retired in 2015 — or so we thought — when they signed a "cessation of touring agreement." That literally means no more touring. And now they're back.

This may have come as a surprise to some, but others, who know the rollercoaster-like history of Crue's career, most likely anticipated that they'd come around again. They've broken up several times, replaced members, started other bands... the list goes on.

In honor of their reunion news, which stated that they blew up the legal document proclaiming they would never tour again, we decided to reflect on the band's career to highlight both their ups and downs. This is the story of Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee — this is Motley Crue.

Motley Crue: Career Timeline