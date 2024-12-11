Fraud Alert: Check Your Bank Account Right Now for This Mysterious $7.99 Charge

A reported data breach is sweeping former customers of a subscription box service, and the only way to see if you've been affected is to check your bank and credit card accounts.

People online say they began noticing a mysterious $7.99 charge from something called DBX Digital in their bank accounts on Dec. 5.

"When you see a charge for $7.99 that you don't recognize and when you Google it you realize you aren't alone and your info was leaked," one person posted on TikTok.

Others shared the same experience on X (formerly Twitter), such as one person who wrote, "Another day, another scam. If anyone else got a charge of $7.99 from DBX Digital on their credit card, it’s part of a data breach and you should report it to your bank immediately."

Another user shared a very similar tweet and included a screenshot of the mysterious charge.

It appears the unauthorized charges are from a seemingly defunct subscription date night box called Happily (formerly called Datebox), and affected former customers who at some point subscribed to the service which — you guessed it — cost $7.99.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, other people came together to discuss the faulty charges and discovered that the company's website and social media have seemingly disappeared.

"I just got a charge from there after unsubscribing nine months ago. I try to visit their website and it’s disabled. There’s no trace of them online aside from people’s past reviews. All their social media is gone," one Reddit user wrote.

On YouTube, commenters on a video about the strange charges also chimed in.

One person even had multiple charges on their account.

"This is very helpful, thank you. I have three charges from them today and couldn't find any legitimate information on this except this video," they commented.

"I saw this charge today and didn't know what it was. Thanks for the video because nothing was coming up on google," someone else wrote.

"Happened me to too. It comes across as reoccurring so the bank questioned me but locked my card and got a new one. Definitely fraud. Cancel and act now!" another advised.

Finally, the charges issue reached the company's founder, Brett Kolomyjec, who tweeted he was "happy to help" and that the company suffered a "shutdown error."

Kolomyjec also claimed his company has been refunding and/or trying to contact anyone who was affected by the faulty charges.

In the tweet Kolomyjec replied to, the X/Twitter user accused the entrepreneur of previous misconduct which resulted in a potential class action lawsuit that is seemingly brewing.

The potential lawsuit addresses concerns about Happily/Datebox allegedly violating auto-renewal rules for users located in Oregon and California, according to ClassAction.org.

They allege that users who signed up for Happily were auto-renewed for the subscription service without their consent.

Kolomyjec and his wife, Devon, founded the company as Datebox in 2015 and have since rebranded to Happily.

The company helps couples "better their relationships through thoughtful date nights and access to expert e-courses," according to Thrive Global.