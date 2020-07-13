Celebrities and fans alike are sharing their mournful reactions to Naya Rivera's tragic passing.

Rivera's body was found on Monday (July 13), five days after she went missing on Lake Piru on July 8. The date that Rivera was found is also the seventh anniversary of her Glee co-star Cory Monteith's death.

Rivera's other Glee co-star, Jane Lynch, shared a tweet reacting to the news. "Rest sweet, Naya," she wrote. "What a force you were. Love and peace to your family."

Kehlani shared that the reason that "Songbird" by Fleetwood Mac is her favorite song is because of Rivera's cover of the track. "She transformed it," she tweeted. "Rest easy Naya Rivera ... God cover and hold her loved ones!"

Fans also repeatedly shared a news image of Glee cast members holding hands while standing together on a dock at Lake Piru alongside Rivera's family.

See reactions from Naya's fans, friends and co-stars, below.