Naya Rivera’s Final Appearance: CCTV Footage Shows Naya and Son Josey Arriving at Lake Piru

The apparent final video footage of Naya Rivera has been released.

On July 11, CCTV footage was released that captured the actress and her four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, arrive at Lake Piru, where she went missing on July 8.

In the short clip, Rivera can be seen parking her car in a nearly empty lot at a Lake Piru boating dock before exiting the vehicle. She then takes a large bag out of the car and helps her son out, before the two walk across the parking lot to the boat dock, where she rented a pontoon to take out onto the lake.

You can then see Rivera and her son ride off onto the lake in the pontoon, as two other people, presumed to be workers at the dock, walk back from the area the boat was parked in.

The footage was obtained from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. Watch below:

On Monday (July 13), a body was found at Lake Piru after a near-six day recovery mission to find Rivera. As of 2:30 PM ET, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department has not yet confirmed to the public if the body found was indeed Rivera's.

A press conference is scheduled to take place at 5:00 PM ET (2 PM PST), where it's believed the identity of the body found will be revealed following the notification of next of kin.