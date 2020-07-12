Naya Rivera’s Parents and Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Visit Lake Piru

Naya Rivera's parents and ex-husband Ryan Dorsey visited the site where she disappeared.

George and Yolanda Rivera and Dorsey went to Lake Piru on Saturday (July 11). Dorsey and George were photographed by The Daily Mail wading in the water while Yolanda knelt on the dock. Naya's brother Mychal and sister Nickayla were also photographed swimming in the water and comforting one another.

Yolanda and Mychal were seen wearing life vests when they boarded a Sheriff’s boat that was searching for Naya. Authorities classified this as a "recovery mission" and Naya is presumed to be dead.

"Our investigators have been in contact with the family since the beginning of this," Ventura County Captain Eric Buschow told Hollywood Life. "We have a liaison with the family, working with them, and, of course, they are going through an extremely difficult time. We’re trying to do everything we can to provide as much resources as we can and provide some closure for them."

Naya disappeared on Wednesday (July 8) after renting a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son Josey. When he was found it was discovered that he was wearing the only life vest that was on board. Josey told authorities that his mother went swimming and never returned. He is said to be "in good health."