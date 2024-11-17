This Freezer-to-Oven Holiday Turkey Will Make It so You Never Have to Thaw Again

Well wow! Leave it to the turkey aficionados, those gurus at Butterball, to tackle the impossible and make it a reality.

Thawing a frozen turkey for an average of three days is standard. The length of thawing depends on the turkey's weight, which is generally 24 hours for every four pounds of turkey meat. Then, you'll need to dig your hands in to get rid of the neck and giblets after it's thawed.

There's always some stress and mess but that's just the way it is, until now.

Drum roll, please!

Butterball, the largest turkey producer in the country, has figured out how to make a turkey for our holiday celebrations that we don't have to thaw before popping it into the oven. It's literally called "Butterball Cook From Frozen."

According to the Today Show website, cooking this freezer-to-oven turkey is just like baking any other turkey. The size determines the length of time, which can be anywhere from two to six hours.

This turkey doesn’t need to be basted, brined or seasoned, but if you’d like to add your own personal twist to it, you would sprinkle on your favorite flavorings at this point. Then Pop it into a (recommended) 325-350 F oven.

So what makes the Butterball Cook From Frozen special?

According to the Butterball website, this turkey has a specially formulated brine. So how does it taste?

Well, of course, Butterball says this turkey is just as tender, juicy, and flavorful as any turkey. I mean, the company has to say that, and I choose to believe it. Butterball has a reputation to hold onto with 70 years of feeding us.

There is one downside. If you insist on stuffing your turkey, then this one is obviously a no-to since it's frozen. Honestly, though, aren't most of us using Stove Top anyway?

However, if your homemade stuffing is to die for, then here are some amazing thaw tips.

