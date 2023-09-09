All the New Lands and Attraction Updates Coming to Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort is getting numerous new additions to its beloved theme parks.

On Saturday (Sept. 9), the bi-annual Destination D23 event was held at the Contemporary Resort, where Disney leaders made more than a handful of major announcements for its four theme parks.

As for characters, fans were treated to a surprise appearance from the brand new Figment character that will make his debut in EPCOT at Imagination Pavilion for guests to meet, beginning on Sunday (Sept. 10). From the upcoming animated Disney film, Wish, the character Asha will also make her debut at one of the parks, though the opening date has not been announced.

Star Tours will see the new addition of the character Ahsoka, from the Disney+ series and Star Wars universe beginning in spring 2024. The Hatbox Ghost character will be added to the classic Magic Kingdom attraction, the Haunted Mansion, in late November 2023. He will be placed near the "Endless Hallway" scene.

Magic Kingdom's Country Bear Jamboree will also see a new update with the bears set to perform new music in different sub-genres of country music. “Imagineers are envisioning the new experience as an homage to the classic musical revues in Nashville and they’re working with Nashville musicians to get the authentic country sound. The Country Bear Jamboree will still have the fun and friendly tone fans enjoy with the same famous characters like the loveable Trixie, Big Al and others," a press release revealed.

Magic Kingdom's Pirates of the Caribbean attraction will have a new Pirates-themed lounge for fans to discover in Adventureland. Imagineers are currently in the design process for this new establishment.

Numerous updates and openings were announced for EPCOT. On Oct. 16, 2023, the new walkthrough attraction, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will open to the public. The character of Moana will also be greeting guests nearby. Additionally, the World Celebration Neighborhood will officially open in December 2023. This area of land will unite the other EPCOT neighborhoods, World Discovery and World Nature.

The fan-favorite Test Track attraction will be reimagined with the help of Imagineers and its sponsor, Chevrolet. The new iteration of the ride will be inspired by the original Disney World ride, World of Motion. Finally, EPCOT will debut its new nighttime spectacular, “Luminous: The Symphony of Us,” on Dec. 5, 2023. The new show will showcase lasers, fountains, effects and fireworks themed to music.

Animal Kingdom will be home to a new show inside the park's icon, the Tree of Life, based on the Zootopia film. "The current concept for the new Zootopia experience has guests visiting the different biomes seen briefly in the film, traveling along with Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and other characters. Imagineers are currently finalizing the concept and more details will be coming in the future," a press release stated.

Animal Kingdom's current Dinoland U.S.A. will also be reimagined into a new land inspired by the "tropical Americas." Walt Disney Imagineers are currently "looking at some of the most biodiverse areas on the planet in the regions just north and south of the equator in the Western Hemisphere - the northern part of South America, stretching up into Central America." The land will potentially feature new experiences based on the Academy Award-winning animated classic Encanto and the Indiana Jones franchise.