Nick Cannon Fired for Making Anti-Semitic Comments

Nick Cannon has been fired from ViacomCBS after making anti-Semitic comments during a podcast. Cannon previously worked with the company's MTV and TeenNick brands.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions," Cannon tweeted on Monday (July 13), after being called out for anti-Jewish statements he made. "I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding."

The 39-year-old host published a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday (July 15) to further address the matter. "I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the black community," he began.

"I must apologize to my Jewish brothers and sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right," he wrote. "I have dedicated my daily efforts to continuing conversations to bring the Jewish community and the African American community closer together, embracing our differences and sharing our commonalities."

Cannon made the anti-Semitic comments during a June 30 episode of his podcast, "Cannon's Class," which included former Public Enemy member Professor Griff as a guest.

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” Cannon said, claiming that Black people are the "true Hebrews."

“When we are the same people who they want to be," he continued. "That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

ViacomCBS released a statement to explain their decision to fire Cannon after years of working together.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism," a spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. "We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories."

"While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him," they continued. "We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds."