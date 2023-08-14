Nicki Minaj Hilariously Acts Like Video Game Characters in NPC Trend

Nicki Minaj was having some fun on TikTok recently as she hilariously acted out video game characters in the NPC trend.

Nicki Minaj Hilariously Acts Like Video Game Avatars in NPC Livestream Trend

On Sunday (Aug. 13), Twitter user @Snshores posted a video of Nicki Minaj interacting with her fans on TikTok. In the clip, the Pink Friday creator plays the trending NPC livestream game and acts out various video game characters that fans are posting in the chat.

When someone posted an avatar of a glass of lemonade, Nicki pretends she's slurping the libation. When she sees a microphone avatar she responds, "Oh a microphone. Y'all know what I do on that mic, I destroy these hoes."

Other images she responded to include a cowboy hat and mustache, hot dogs on the beach, a galaxy, a train and more.

Strangely, Nicki warned a follower—twice!—not to post an avatar of hands shooting out electricity or else the person was going to get blocked.

According to the BBC, the NPC livestream TikTok trend helps creators earn extra cash while interacting with their fans.

Nicki Minaj Has Voiceovers on Call of Duty and They're Hilarious

Nicki Minaj is not just having fun on TikTok with the NPC trend. The Queen Barbz is also doing voiceovers for the fifth edition of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. The game, which celebrates hip-hop's 50th anniversary, allows COD players to play as rappers like Nicki, Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage.

Nicki's avatar in the game is inspired by her alter ego "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." The character is dressed in all-pink, with long pink hair and a pink assault rifle.

Listen to Nicki Minaj's hilarious voiceovers below.

Watch Nicki Minaj having fun on TikTok below.

