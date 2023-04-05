Nicki Minaj Fan Pranks Dad by Claiming ‘Roman’s Revenge’ Is Her Poem for Open Mic Night

This Nicki Minaj fan came up with the perfect prank to play on her innocent dad, and she filmed it all for TikTok viewers to enjoy.

"Told my dad I wrote a poem for an open mic night, but it's actually the lyrics to 'Roman's Revenge' by Nicki Minaj," the fan said in the video's caption.

She added, "I can't stop laughing hahahahah how did I keep it together also I've never done a[n] open mic night in my life and he just didn't even question it."

In the video, she tells the dad to "be serious" before launching into a dramatic reading of "Roman's Revenge."

"Is this the thanks that I get for putting you b----es on?" she read. "Is it my fault that all of you b----es gone?"

"What are you reading?" the dad wondered, to which she insisted, "A poem!"

He noted that she doesn't "write poems," but the girl barreled on.

"Why the hell are you writing about this?" the confused yet still supportive father questioned. "Who's Nicki?"

He continued listening patiently to the passionate reading.

"It does rhyme," he nodded in support when she read out the line, "If you ain't sh---ing, then get off the pot."

Watch the video, below:

Many viewers were highly amused by the video, with one person remarking, "He's concerned, confused, impressed, and wondering what kind of daughter he raised."

Another person joked, "His blood pressure slowly rising."

"I would've broke character as soon as I read the first line," someone else said.

"He was PROUD," one viewer noted.

"Roman's Revenge" is a Nicki Minaj classic from her 2010 debut album, Pink Friday. The song was written through the lens of Minaj's alter ego, Roman Zolanski, who she used when she was angry.

The song went on to exacerbate a feud between Minaj and Lil Kim.

Minaj once told MTV News, "Everybody knows my favorite alter ego is Roman. [He's] bad. That's why I like Roman. I think I started liking Roman more because everybody else [started to] like Roman, so he became my favorite."

She described Roman as "the boy that lives inside of me" who is "a lunatic, and he's gay."