Nikki Sixx Disses Taylor Swift on Twitter, Fans Fire Back

Twitter is a virtual war zone right now. As people are wondering if the platform will even exist in the near future, others are using it to say pretty much whatever they please. Nikki Sixx was one of the latter over the weekend when he used it to diss Taylor Swift, but fans weren't too thrilled with his words and fired back at the rocker.

The pop singer released a new album called Midnights in October and announced a massive 2023 tour shortly after. Last week, Ticketmaster's Verified Fan pre-sale for her tour took place, and the servers were so overwhelmed that the site crashed for a lot of people. By the time they were able to reboot it or check out other resale sites, some tickets were priced as high as $20,000, as reported by PopCrush. As a result, the general sale for the tickets, which was set for Nov. 18, was canceled by Ticketmaster.

“There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets, and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward," the singer wrote on her Instagram Story. "I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."

Apparently, the Motley Crue founder became aware of the situation, and decided to voice his opinion on Swift.

"Is it just me or does Taylor Swift always seems likes she’s whining about something new everytime she’s gonna drop an album?" he wrote, adding the hashtag "woe is me marketing," though it had a typo in it.

We're not sure if Sixx is aware that Midnights came out a month ago and that the fiasco had to do with her tour, so there isn't much context behind what initiated his tweet. Swift has the type of fanbase that seems like they'd show up outside your door if you say anything bad about the singer, though, so surely some of the "Swifties" caught wind of the rocker's post. However, some of his own fans apparently thought he was out of line, too.

One individual replied with a photo of Sixx with Swift, calling him "so fake" for insulting her. Others suggested that he'd also be upset if that kind of situation happened with a Motley Crue tour.

"It’s not like people spent thousands on her 'retirement tour' tickets and then she toured again," another user remarked.

See some of the responses below.

Regardless, the Justice Department is reportedly investigating Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Ticketmaster.