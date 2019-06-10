Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley ‘Despised Each Other’ While Filming ‘Vampire Diaries’

Nina Dobrev's Elena Gilbert and Paul Wesley's Stefan Salvatore may have had a steamy romance during the first season of The Vampire Diaries; however, their offscreen relationship couldn't have been more opposite.

During a recent visit to Candice King and Kayla Ewell's Directionally Challenged podcast, the actress spilled the tea about her feelings towards her co-star. "Paul and I didn't get along at the beginning of the show. I respected Paul Wesley, I didn't like Paul Wesley," she said, adding how shocked she was to see how their chemistry translated onscreen. "I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they'd be like, 'Are you and Paul dating in real life?'"

"Everyone thought that we had such good chemistry. I realize now that there's a fine line between love and hate and we despised each other so much that it read as love but… We really just didn’t get along the first five months of shooting," she continued.

Though they didn't get off on the right foot, the two did end up bonding. "We had a moment where we actually connected, and he looked at me and he was like, '10 years from now, when we're not on this show, you're gonna really miss me. You're gonna miss these times; you'll look back, and this is gonna be the good old days. We'll appreciate each other in 10 years,'" Dobrev recalled.

"He was so f--king right. We ended up getting to a good place and it was fine," she added. "Of everyone, I think I probably see him the most and hang out with him the most. We're probably the closest. We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife. It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends."

Though she didn't quite get along with her first onscreen love interest, Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, who played Damon Salvatore whom Elena also dated during the series, were an item in real life. They dated from 2011-13.