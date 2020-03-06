Taylor Swift Almost Had a Guest-Starring Role on ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Taylor Swift nearly had a guest-starring role on The Vampire Diaries.

During a recent appearance on E!'s Pop in the Morning, Nina Dobrev — who played character Elena Gilbert for six seasons — revealed that the Lover hitmaker was almost cast on the hit CW series after producers found out she was a big fan. However, because of scheduling issues, her cameo never happened. (In 2009, Swift was making the jump from country music to pop after releasing her Fearless album.)

"We heard Taylor was a fan and the producers tried to write a role for her but it didn’t work out schedule-wise," the actress explained. "She would have been great.”

In a past interview, screenwriter Kevin Williamson said he approached the singer to make an appearance on the first season of The Vampire Diaries. He said he was "desperate to have her come play a vampire."

Williams explained at the time, "Wouldn't she make an amazing Kirsten Dunst circa Interview with the Vampire-type? Oh my God, I cannot tell you how hard I'm trying to get her. I would kill to have her on the show!"

It was later revealed that he had Swift in mind when writing and casting the role of Stefan Salvatore's (Paul Wesley) blonde best friend Lexi, which eventually went to actress Arielle Kebbel.

Last year, Dobrev and Wesley made headlines after she revealed they did not get along. In fact, she admitted she and her co-star "despised" each other during the first few months of shooting.

"Paul and I didn't get along at the beginning of the show. I respected Paul Wesley, I didn't like Paul Wesley," Dobrev said. "Everyone thought that we had such good chemistry. I realize now that there's a fine line between love and hate and we despised each other so much that it read as love but...We really just didn’t get along the first five months of shooting."