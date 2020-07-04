Are Noah Cyrus and Rapper Smokepurpp Dating?

Are Noah Cyrus and Smokepurpp (born Omar Jeffery Pineiro) an item?

The 20-year-old singer and 23-year-old rapper were photographed holding hands while out and about on Thursday (July 2). The pair stopped at Sunlife Organics in Los Angeles with Cyrus’ pooch. Cyrus donned a black face mask while Pineiro had his face mask off for some of their outing.

The two sparked dating speculation when they shared Instagram Stories of one another. On Thursday (July 2), Pineiro shared a video of him and Cyrus cuddled up on a couch while messing around with a dancing elf Christmas filter.

Cyrus previously dated rapper Lil Xan (born Nicholas Diego Leanos). The two met after Leanos slid into her direct messages in February 2018, Cyrus didn't see the message until months later. The two seemingly confirmed their relationship in August 2018 with their collaboration, "Live or Die."

By September 2018, they broke up. Leanos even claimed that the whole relationship was set up by their record label, Columbia records denied the claim.

Watch the Instagram Story, below.