Noah Cyrus Admits Living in Sister Miley’s Shadow Was ‘Unbearable’

Noah Cyrus opened up about what it was like to live in her sister Miley's shadow.

During a candid Instagram Live with fans this weekend, the 20-year-old singer broke down in tears while talking about the difficulties she faced growing up as the "Slide Away" hitmaker's younger sister, a topic she addresses in her new song "Young & Sad."

On the track, off her new EP The End of Everything, she sings, "My sister’s like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she’ll go / And I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows."

"I think just the message in the second verse, being born in the family I was in, everyone gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister," Noah explained. "But you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s--t about due to what people said to me online."

"It was absolutely unbearable," she added, before reciting the emotional lyrics and explaining that she believed she'd "always" live in Miley's shadow because that's all anyone would tell her.

"That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. It was either that or that I wasn't enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am," Noah shared. "Like I said the other day, sometimes I feel like I don't even breathe right sometimes."

"Basically, that is what the song is about, and I just wanted to open up about that once and for all, because that's been a big part of my life, and I probably won't talk about it anymore," she continued. "I just wanted to put it out."

"Everybody always says you're giving the people power by seeing it, but I can't control seeing it," Noah added. "You guys are young, you know the internet. It's been really tough on me, so that song is just pretty tough to get through."

You can listen to Noah Cyrus' new song "Young & Sad," below: