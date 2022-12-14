Viral NSFW ‘Kohl’s’ Commercial Is Distressing Moms Everywhere

A fake Kohl's commercial on TikTok is scandalizing the innocence of moms everywhere.

Kids are pranking their moms by telling them that the fake NSFW commercial is a real Kohl's ad that has landed the company in hot water — and the moms are simply appalled.

"Bust out your p---y this summer at Kohl's. Take 50 percent off on all spring items and shake that ass for some Kohl's Cash. This summer at Kohl's," the audio says.

In on reaction video, the mom, who's lying in bed, gasps at the camera, looking around her bedroom in shock as she processes what she's just heard.

"I’m in tears. APPALLED not even the word," the caption reads.

Content warning: Videos below contain graphic language.

Another mother was so shocked she had a delayed reaction, mouthing the words, "Your p----?" with a shocked expression.

Watch below:

Yet another shocked mom widens her eyes and clasps her hand over her mouth when she hears the offensive ad.

"SHE LOOKS SO CONCERNED LMAO I HAD TO TELL HER IT WAS FAKE," the user captioned their take on the prank.

Even some dads fell for the prank, such as one who appeared flabbergasted and said, "Bust your what?"

The audio originated with a video parodying "commercials trying to connect to young people," which was originally posted by @crayron on TikTok.

The audio itself was created by TikTok user @_periodpad, who has also made other fake commercials audio tracks, such as one for T.J. Maxx that says, "We have deals on brands your kids will get bullied for having. Don't be a w---e, save more at T.J. Maxx."

"Pop and lock your ass for some Ulta cash. Shop brands that will make you wanna twerk and werk this holiday season!" another hilarious audio clip says.

Meanwhile, some users on TikTok are in support of the fake commercial's spicier take on advertisement. "I would probably buy more stuff from places if this is how the ads sounded lol," one person commented under a video.

See more hilarious reactions to the prank, below: