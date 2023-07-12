This ‘One Tree Hill’ Star Was in a Cult for 10 Years

Bethany Joy Lenz dropped a surprising revelation about her past during a recent episode of her podcast. The One Tree Hill star revealed she was previously in a cult for a decade.

Lenz, 42, said she hopes to one day write a tell-all memoir about her experience.

"I would love to write about my experience, you know, I was in a cult for 10 years," she told co-host and One Tree Hill castmates Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan on their Drama Queens podcast.

"That would be a really valuable experience to write about, and the recovery — 10 years of recovery after that," she added, noting there is "a lot to tell" about her years spent in the cult.

Despite "ADHD" making it "really difficult" to sit down and write the book, she is committed to "putting it all together."

"I would love to write about my experience. The pressure of getting it right and everything having to be exactly real and all the people that are involved... and also I don’t know how much I can say because there are still people and legal things in place that make it more complicated for the timing of that," the Royal Matchmaker star continued.

Lenz has never publicly identified which "cult" she was a part of, however, she's not the only 2000s TV star who has been linked to a cult.

Charmed star Rose McGowan was the victim of a cult in Italy when she was a child, while Smallville actress Allison Mack worked for the controversial NXIVM cult.

One Tree Hill premiered on The WB in 2003. The show's finale aired in 2012. The drama series also starred Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty.