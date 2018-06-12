It's shaping up to be a big Christmas for One Tree Hill fans.

On Monday night (June 11), former stars Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer), Danneel Ackles (Rachel Gatina), Robert Buckley (Clay Evans), and Antwon Tanner (Antwon “Skills” Taylor) all shared photos on Instagram from the set of what Tanner called a “new project.” The images have, unfortunately, since been deleted, but screenshots obtained by TV Guide show that each of the actors used the hashtag "Christmas2018," hinting that some kind of revival could be heading to screen this holiday season.

The beloved teen drama originally ran from 2003 to 2012 on the WB (which later became the CW), following a group of high schoolers in a small North Carolina town with a complicated history. The last five seasons fast-forwarded four years into the future, with the main characters navigating their early 20s.

One Tree Hill made headlines earlier this year after over a dozen women who'd worked on the show, including Burton and fellow leads Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz, accused series creator Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment. Schwahn was subsequently fired from his more recent project, The Royals, for similar allegations.

Controversy aside, fans are thrilled about the prospect of a potential reunion. Other stars, including James Lafferty (Nathan Scott) and Chad Michael Murray (Lucas Scott) — the latter of whom exited OTH after Season 6 — have yet to address any reboot rumors, but have been supportive of the idea in the past. For now, keep your eyes peeled for any official announcements.

All nine season of One Tree Hill are currently streaming on Hulu.