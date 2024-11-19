‘One Tree Hill’ Star Paul Teal’s Cause of Death Revealed

Paul Teal died due to pancreatic cancer.

The former One Tree Hill star passed away on Friday (Nov. 15) at the age of 35 and while a cause of death was initially unclear, his fiance Emilia Torello has now confirmed to TMZ he had been diagnosed with a stage four form of the disease some seven months before his passing.

She said: "He was the most talented man I’ve ever met. When he set his mind to something, there was no stopping him. He was the most diligent and dedicated person. I truly believed with all of my heart that he would come out the other side of this because of those traits. That’s what makes this loss even more tragic."

Throughout his career, Paul also had roles in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Descendants: The Rise of Red and made his final appearance in the 2024 drama Lilly, which was released in October.

Paul's One Tree Hill co-star Bethany Joy Lenz, who played Haley James Scott on the teen drama, was also quick to pay tribute to him, where she recalled being "giddy" at the thought of getting to work with him.

She wrote: "My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. Bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him.

"He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage. Wow. Like his second skin. You couldn’t take your eyes off him.

"Later, I was giddy to be directing an episode of One Tree Hill where I’d get to cast a new recurring character, Josh — the sleazy movie star. With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part. He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous."