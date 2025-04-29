Only One U.S. Airport Has an Outdoor Rooftop Open to Anyone Flying

Do you belong to a members-only airline club where you can go and just relax without dealing with the masses? Some of those have outdoor spaces to enjoy as well, but of course, being private means that's a no-go for most.

While several airports around the country may have outdoor spaces both before and after going through security, only one in the United States has a rooftop deck.

This is thanks to JetBlue, which allows all ticketed passengers to enjoy it at New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, even if you're flying on another airline.

That's right, you don't even have to be flying JetBlue to enjoy the gardens and tiny pool, plenty of seating and relaxation that most aren't aware of, unless maybe you fly in and out of JFK all of the time.

And NO SMOKING!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the Eagle Creek website, if you're flying with your pet, you can even bring your furry friend to Wooftop's special doggie section.

JetBlue’s T5 Terminal at JFK includes a quiet, verdant oasis: Located opposite Gate 28, this “Rooftop and Wooftop Lounge” surrounds astroturf lawns with benches, tables and chairs that facilitate plein-air basking. Pets frolic on the greens, people savor songbirds’ soundtrack, and because there’s no food or drink service (BYO) this space offer the kind of tranquility that’s rarely available in bright, bustling airports.

I first discovered it thanks to the Secret NYC Instagram account when it popped up in my feed, so let's step outside for a quick tour.

According to the JetBlue website, it's open every day from 6 am to 10 pm, and the tiny pool is heated.

The only other public airport rooftop deck is at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. It even has telescopes so you can watch planes take off and land.

The Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2025 These are the albums that are confirmed to come out in 2025, and the artists who are working on new material that may come out in 2025. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner