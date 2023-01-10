This OnlyFans Model Got Over Her Fear of Aging Thanks to ‘Hot’ Old Women

On TikTok, an OnlyFans model who was previously terrified of aging has overcome her fear after realizing that "older women are hot."

TikTok user @realbarbiespice, a.k.a. 22-year-old OnlyFans model Lowri Rose, used to struggle with the idea of getting older. Over time, she had convinced herself that women had an "expiry date."

In a viral video, Rose revealed she was recently in the midst of a "mental breakdown for months" over the idea of getting older. Now, she's on a mission to change that mindset and help other people who are scared of aging.

"I was so scared about getting old and being unattractive and no one desiring me anymore, and I didn't have long left," the U.K. model shared.

"The gag of it all, I cannot believe that I was conforming to some crazy patriarchal s--- because I see old men and I'm like, 'DILF, DILF, DILF!' Older women just don't have the same energy," Rose explained, blaming the media for villainizing women's natural aging: "Like, have you read a news article ever?"

"This idea that women expire after 30 is BS. I'm sorry, but you're f---ing hot. So hot. I want those big melons on my face," she joked, adding, "Like, 2023 is the year that we glorify older women in bikinis getting their groove on and being f---ing hot. So get with it!"

Watch her video below:

In the comments section, viewers hyped Rose's fresh, new perspective.

"Preach Queen," one TikTok user commented.

"Been having this exact same breakdown for the past two years," another shared.

"For months? I've been having this breakdown since my 19th birthday, and I'm 26," someone else wrote.

"I can't even watch TV coz all I think about is AGE. Here for thisss," another weighed in.

"Nah! A hot older woman any day," another supportive user commented.