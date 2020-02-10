The Academy Awards responded to fans’ outrage over Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce not being honored during the 92nd annual telecast.

The Oscars, which were held on Sunday (Feb. 9), featured an in memoriam segment where Billie Eilish sang The Beatles' "Yesterday" while photos of deceased members of the entertainment industry were shown in the background. Notably, both Perry and Boyce were left out of the tribute.

The Academy released a statement in response to the actors' lack of inclusion.

"The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment," the statement begins. "An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time. All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery.”

Fans were quick to point out that Perry's final film, Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood, was nominated for the coveted Best Picture award during the evening.

Perry passed away from a stroke on March 4, 2019, just days after the 2019 ceremony was held on February 24.