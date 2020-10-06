Skai Jackson paid a tearful tribute to her late friend and Jessie co-star Cameron Boyce on Dancing With The Stars.

On Monday (October 5), Jackson and her pro partner, Alan Bersten, performed an elegant Foxtrot to “Ordinary People” by John Legend in honor of the young actor.

"I want this dance to be dedicated to Cameron, who was a really close friend of mine and co-star," the 18-year-old said in a video confessional before her performance. "He was in my life for half of my life, which was crazy. We built up this bond for years and years and years."

"He molded me into the person I am now. Of course I miss him every day, but I have him on my phone case so I get to see him," she continued. " It's sad he's not here to see it... I know that he would be really proud of me. He loved Dancing With the Stars and dancing."

The heartwarming performance wowed the judges, earning a total score of 28/30 including the first 10 of the season from Carrie Ann Inaba, who called the routine “pure perfection.”

"This was my absolute favorite dance of the night. So beautiful. You are an exquisite ballroom dancer,” Derek Hough added.

Boyce died from an epileptic seizure in July 2019. He was also known for his roles on Disney’s Descendants, Shake It Up and Liv and Maddie.