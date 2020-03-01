Bhad Bhabie Responds to Skai Jackson’s Restraining Order Against Her

Actress Skai Jackson has been granted a restraining order from rapper and viral sensation Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli).

A judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court granted a temporary restraining order to the actress against the 16-year-old. The order states that Bregoli must stay 100 yards away from the 17-year-old and her home and work place.

Bregoli posted a photo with the plaque for her single “Bestie” featuring Kodak Black and responded to the restraining order. “You can try to hate me for responding to bulls--t with more bulls--t but that’s just who I am and I don’t apologize for none of it,” she wrote in the caption of the post on Thursday (February 27).

“I been in this fake a-- Hollywood world for 3 1/2 years now and I’ve done ALOT [sic] when the whole world said I couldn’t, but I refuse to become as fake as Hollywood is,” she continued. “Y’all can play around on your finstas [fake Instagram accounts] but I’ll always say what’s on my mind as cuz that’s who I am. Go get your restraining order, Imma go get checks.”

The Disney Channel Star claimed that Bregoli threatened her during a previous Instagram Livestream where she said, “B---h, I’ll kill you! I’ll really kill you.”

The feud allegedly began when Bregoli accused Jackson of liking posts on Instagram that bashed the rapper, using a fake Instagram account. Bregoli reportedly then called her a “Disney t—t,” in a since-deleted Instagram story last week.