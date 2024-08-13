Disney Channel Star Skai Jackson Arrested for Domestic Battery: REPORT

Content warning: domestic violence.

Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson has been arrested for domestic battery after a public fight with her boyfriend, according to TMZ and Page Six.

The arrest occurred last week at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood, Calif., on Aug. 9.

A security guard allegedly noticed the couple having a fight and decided to call police after witnessing Jackson push her boyfriend multiple times.

The couple was detained by security until police arrived to review video footage of the argument, in which Jackson was seen pushing him twice.

The former child star was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery, cited and released.

The case is now under review to determine if further action is required.

The Jessie star, now 22, denied any turmoil between her and her boyfriend, per Page Six.

In fact, Jackson revealed that the pair are engaged and expecting a baby.

Jackson maintains public social media platforms but has never revealed the identity of her boyfriend on any of her accounts.

Many fans were shocked by the arrest and the news that the Bunk'd star is reportedly engaged and pregnant.

"Good morning????" one fan tweeted in disbelief.

"See what happens when Jessie stops babysitting these children. It's a mess," another fan joked, referring to Jackson's popular Disney Channel show where she played one of the Ross children under the care of nanny Jessie Prescott (Debby Ryan).

The show also starred the late Cameron Boyce, who Jackson paid tribute to on his birthday in May, Peyton List, Karan Brar and Kevin Chamberlin.

Another fan joked that Jackson should return to the internet by simply posting her viral meme from 2016 and leaving it at that.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic abuse, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-799-7233.