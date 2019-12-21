Dove Cameron paid tribute to her late friend and co-star Cameron Boyce with a new tattoo.

Boyce passed away on July 7 after he suffered a seizure in his sleep. His friends and fans alike paid tribute to him, now his co-star has gotten a beautiful piece of art on her arm to remember him by.

The actress/singer participated in Vogue's 24 Hours With segment where she got the new ink. "I am getting my eleventh tattoo today," she told the camera. "I really do get them so often that this really is a day in the life for me," she confessed. "Either like a pistol or a revolver... or some type of fire arm, but I want it to have either a single rose or a little bouquet coming out of it," she decided.

The meaning behind the tattoo holds two meanings for Cameron, she is "very anti-gun" and pro-gun regulation. "It's sort of like a nationally recognized symbol for peace and for anti-gun movements," she explained of the insignia.

The other inspiration behind the tattoo was to honor Boyce. "My friend Cameron passed away a few months ago and he was starting this organization called Wielding Peace," she revealed. "He wanted to get influential people holding things that sort of looked like they were in the shape of a gun, but then it would be artistic or peaceful. He did it with a bouquet of flowers actually, and I think that that's really beautiful and I've been trying to think of a tattoo to get for him since he passed, and I just felt that this one was really appropriate."

Watch the tattoo session, below.