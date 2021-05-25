Sugar, spice, everything nice and a little Chemical X. Every millennial knows those are the ingredients used to make the Powerpuff Girls—but when it comes to the planned live-action reboot of the series, some fans aren't feeling so sweet.

After ordering the pilot earlier this year, this week The CW decided not to move ahead with a full series order on the Powerpuff Girls reboot — choosing instead to rework the series, which is set to star Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet, Yana Perrault and Donald Faison, by completely overhauling it. And following several alleged (though unconfirmed) script leaks on social media, plenty of fans of the OG cartoon don't think that's such a bad idea.

"Imagine getting to do something with Adult Powerpuff Girls and your response is literally 'They're going to make dated references ... and be edgy and angry at the world for their 'ruined childhoods,'" one fan wrote after reading the supposed pilot script, adding, "Craig McCracken's show doesn't deserve this."

(Note: Numerous screenshots of the alleged script circulating on Twitter appear to have been removed at press time, after being reported as a violation by the copyright holder.)

"Look I'm not saying you CAN'T radically reinvent an existing IP, take some risks, do something new, etc. But seriously who thought anyone wanted to see 'the Powerpuff Girls, but they f---,'" another user tweeted after seeing the direction the pilot chose to take with Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup as damaged twenty-somethings with daddy issues.

Meanwhile, one visual artist suggested an alternate idea to the controversial series. "Personally, I’d rather watch a teen Powerpuff girls cartoon than live action, something like the fan art piece I did last year," the aspiring comic book artist wrote alongside his own impressive illustration of the Powerpuff Girls as high schoolers.

Check out more reactions to the latest Powerpuff Girls reboot developments, below.