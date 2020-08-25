‘Powerpuff Girls’ Live-Action Series News Has Fans Divided

The CW is currently developing a live-action, grown-up version of The Powerpuff Girls — and fans have mixed feelings about it.



The updated series will show Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup as twenty-somethings, bitter from the amount of responsibility they had as children.

The potential show, based on Craig McCracken's beloved Cartoon Network series, will be written and produced by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars).

"The Powerpuff Girls used to be America's pint-sized superheroes. Now they're disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?" Cody and Regnier’s logline teases.

The Powerpuff Girls originally aired from 1998-2005 on Cartoon Network and spawned a feature film in 2002. A reboot of the show ran for three seasons in 2016.

Fans have mixed feelings about the live-action news, however. See reactions from social media below:

Who would you like to see star in the live-action version of The Powerpuff Girls?