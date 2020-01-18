Dove Cameron’s Ex-Fiancé Ryan McCartan Shares Lengthy Letter After Cheating Accusation

Dove Cameron's ex-fiancé Ryan McCartan shared a lengthy Instagram post after he accused Cameron of cheating while they were a couple.

The actor was answering a fan Q&A on Friday (January 17) when asked what his proudest moment was. His response was about getting through an extremely rough time where he alleged that his then-fiancée cheated on him. Cameron has seemingly responded to his accusation with a tweet about a toxic person.

After both of the actors' social media accounts blew up, McCartan wrote a lengthy letter on his Instagram account that detailed his past relationship. "I have elected to remain silent about my past because I thought it would be the most effective way to leave it where it belongs," the 26-year-old began. "I am no longer comfortable watching the events of my life become so darkly misconstrued. I would like to fairly and diplomatically write about this once and finally."

McCartan shared that he thought that he and Cameron "fundamentally agree" about their relationship with one another. "We were young and immature," he explained. "Our relationship was dysfunctional. We were a bad match."

"She has made claims about me and about our past that I don’t think are fair or even true, but she is entitled to her opinion," he continued. "I have made claims about her and our past that I’m sure she doesn’t think are fair or true, but I am entitled to my opinion. We have individual and conflicting perspectives on the dysfunction of our relationship. That is very normal amongst exes."

McCartan then said that he is grateful for his relationship with her and wishes her "nothing but the best." He added, "People are allowed to be young and make mistakes. People are allowed to grow up and grow apart."

He then confirmed that he and Cameron are "not at war with one another," instead they simply shared their perspectives on their past. He reiterated that anything fans read about a conflict between the two is simply untrue.

McCartan and Cameron met as teenagers while acting on the Disney Channel show Liv and Maddie. They broke off their engagement in October of 2016.

See McCartan's post, below.