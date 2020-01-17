Dove Cameron's ex-fiancé, Ryan McCartan, has accused her of cheating on him.

More than three years after the couple called it quits, the 26-year-old actor alleges the relationship ended because the Disney Channel star was unfaithful. He made the revelation during an Instagram Q&A after a fan asked him about his "proudest" moment, in which he used the opportunity to reveal his ex’s cheating scandal.

"Within two weeks, my fiancée cheated on and left me, I almost died from food poisoning, and Donald Trump was elected president," McCartan wrote. "I truly didn't think I would be able to make it through that part of my life."

"I'm proudest of the light that came from the darkness," he continued. "And my ability to survive and turn the anger and sadness I had into positive life changes and a new way forward."

McCartan and Cameron, who met on the set of Liv and Maddie, ended their engagement in October 2016 — and based on his announcement at the time, he was very bitter over the breakup. "Dove has decided this relationship isn't what she wants," he told fans. "We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful."

The actress has not directly commented on the accusation, but she did share a cryptic post on Twitter.

She shared a quote that read, "When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did."

Following the allegations, Cameron also praised her current boyfriend, Thomas Doherty, amid all the drama with her ex. She took to Instagram to thank her "earth angel" for her "unbelievable" 24th birthday celebrations.

"Drove me all over LA, keeping me in the dark until the very last min, organized to the very last detail," she wrote after detailing their day. "I mean, whatta guy. What I ever did to deserve this kinda love, I'll spend my whole life wondering."