In case you were wondering, yes, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan definitely still have beef.

Over a decade after their infamous feud first started, Hilton stirred up their drama once again via a recent Instagram comment. On Tuesday (July 17), a fan-run Instagram account, Paris2000s, shared old footage of Lohan accusing Hilton of hitting her at a party, only to backtrack hours later. Within less than a day, Hilton had commented calling Lohan a "pathological liar" alongside a crying laughing emoji.

"Paris never hit me. She's my friend. Everyone lies about everything. She's a nice person," Lohan can be seen telling paparazzi in the video. "She never did that. She's a good girl.

A second later, she calls Hilton a "c--t," but then denies it when photographers ask her to confirm the derogatory word she just used. "I never said that. Paris is my friend. No, I love her. She's my friend," Lohan says.

Hilton also threw shade at Lohan last year when asked about a well-known photo of her, Lohan, and Britney Spears smiling in a car together during a night out.

"It was just Brit and I out, and then [Lohan] just, like, chased us to the car and got in,” Hilton told MTV News Australia last December. “She wasn't invited… She wasn’t on the list.”

See the Instagram post, and Hilton's comment, below.