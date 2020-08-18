Paris Jackson ‘Appreciated’ That Dad Michael Jackson Made Her Wear Masks in Public as a Kid

Paris Jackson is grateful that her late father, Michael Jackson, had her and her siblings wear face coverings in public when they were children.

During a mid-July episode of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, Paris opened up about the masks and veils she and her brothers wore as kids when they were out and about with their dad. According to NME, she revealed that she didn't mind covering her face, and that her famous father just wanted his children to be able to do "normal things."

At the height of public intrigue surrounding Michael Jackson's family in the late '90s and early 2000s, the pop icon decided to have his then-young children — Michael Joseph, a.k.a. "Prince," 23; Paris, 22; and Prince Michael, a.k.a. "Blanket" or "Bigi," 18 — wear coverings in public to shield their faces and protect their identities, so they wouldn't be swarmed by fans and paparazzi whenever they ventured out to play with friends or go to the zoo.

“When [my dad] was young, he would be in the studio and he’d look outside and he’d see kids on the playground and he couldn’t do that," Paris explained, adding, "He didn’t want that for us, so we wore masks."

Sadek Hamaiel, Getty Images

"I appreciated it. It was nice," Paris continued, explaining how shielding their faces allowed her and her siblings to "go to Chuck E. Cheese and Circus Circus." Since no one could identify what they looked like, they were able to live relatively "normal" childhoods.

Paris, who is MJ's second child and only daughter, has since come to terms with fame, having "had to accept the fact that I do not and probably will never have a private life."

"For a long time I was just against letting the world in because I was just too scared to do it," the actress, model and musician shared. "You see a kid grow up in the public eye, you forget that I am a human. I was against letting the world in because it wasn’t a choice. I wasn’t ready then. I feel like I’m ready now."