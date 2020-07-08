Paris Jackson revealed that she previously struggled with self-harm.

The 22-year-old singer opened up about her mental health during an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, published Tuesday (July 7).

After her father, Michael Jackson, passed away, she said she and her siblings went to live with their grandmother. She explained that her previous healthy eating habits were non-existent at her grandmother's house.

"Food became an addiction," she admitted. "And then a cousin called me fat so I was like, 'Ok, I can't do that anymore.' And that's how I fell into self-harm."

"I would cut and burn myself," she shared. "I never thought that I would die from it because I was the one in control of the razor and I knew how deep I was going."

Jackson explained that for her. self-harm provided a "dopamine release," as well as a "distraction from emotional pain and transferring to physical pain and the need for control."

She then revealed she "tried to kill myself many times."

"I couldn't take it anymore," she continued. "I didn't have a choice, I was underage. CPS said that they would take me if I wasn't sent there," she said, seemingly referring to the Utah boarding school she was sent to in 2013. "I learned a lot about myself. The problems that I went there with got fixed, but I left with way more than I came there with."

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

at 1-800-273-8255 or visit SuicidePreventionHotline.org.