Pastor Claims He Died and Went to Hell Where Demons Played Rihanna Music as Torture

In a viral TikTok, a pastor claims he briefly died and went to Hell, where they tortured the souls of the damned with Rihanna's music.

Sounds like a good time to us, to be honest.

Pastor Gerald Johnson experienced a heart attack in 2016. Though he thought he had done enough good in his lifetime to be sent to Heaven, he says he ended up in the depths of Hell instead. "I went into the center of the earth. That's where Hell is," Johnson says in his viral TikTok video.

While there, he claims he witnessed hellish torture in the form of pop music.

"There's a section of Hell where music was playing. It was the same music that we hear on Earth, and as opposed to the entertainers singing it, the music demons were singing it," he says, claiming a group of demons called "Hell's Choir" sing and perform secular music to punish the damned.

Johnson specifically noted Rihanna's "Umbrella" and Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry Be Happy" as part of the demons' musical lineup.

"I knew that on Earth a lot of the music, and the lyrics, and the songs are inspired by demons. Music is very controlling," Johnson claims, adding "every word of every song was made to torture you for the fact that you didn't worship God through music while you were on Earth."

Watch his video, below:

The pastor says his experience in Hell was horrific, and he claims he witnessed indescribable pain and suffering that he "wouldn't wish [on his] worst enemy."

"It makes me emotional to even talk about it. One thing that I saw was a man who was on all fours like a dog. He was burned from the crown of his head to the soles of his feet, and his eyes were bulging out. What's worse than that is that he had a chain around his neck like he was a dog," Johnson alleges.

As for why Johnson, a pastor, was sent to Hell in the first place, he believes he had too much "un-forgiveness" in his heart toward the "people who did [him] wrong."

Anyway, maybe this is why Rihanna tweeted this 13 years ago — warning, strong language in tweet below: