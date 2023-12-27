Patrick Schwarzenegger Engaged to Abby Champion: ‘Forever and Ever’

Patrick Schwarzenegger is engaged to to longtime love Abby Champion.

The 30-year-old actor, whose parents are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, popped the question to his longtime girlfriend over the festive period.

The Stowaway actor proposed with a 'Toi et Moi' ring with two diamonds symbolizing "You and Me."

Alongside a series of professional photographs from the special moment posted on Instagram, Champion gushed in the caption: "FOREVER AND EVER."

His mom commented: "Yippee bravo we are all so happy for you for your love for your now for your future your love is inspiring joy joy joy."

Before Champion, 26, Patrick briefly dated pop star Miley Cyrus, 31.

He and his fiancée were signed to the same modelling agency, Next Models in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, former bodybuilder Arnold, 76, recently opened up about his strict parenting style.

The former Mr. Universe, who also has Katherine, 34, Christina, 32, and Christopher, 26, with ex-wife Maria, and Joseph, 26, from an affair with his housekeeper, also recalled how he hurled Patrick's mattress out of his window when his boy was aged nine after he refused to make his bed.

He told People: “I opened up the door to the balcony, picked up the mattress and threw it down with the bedsheets, the pillows, everything.

“I said, ‘Don’t ever make someone come in and clean your room, clean your shower or make your bed.’

“I said, ‘Because I taught you how to make the bed.’”