Here Are the Types of People Most Likely to Cheat According to Science

Being cheated on by a partner can leave long-lasting emotional damage. Although many people are caught by surprise when they find out their partner has been unfaithful, science says there are a few warning signs to look out for.

Individuals who frequently use social media are more likely to step out on a relationship. According to a study published in the journal of Cyberpsychology, Behavior and Social Networking, the "more often a person uses Twitter, the more often they have relationship conflicts… culminating in cheating, breakups and divorce."

Couples who had been together for a short period of time were just as affected in the study as couples who had been together for years.

Someone who has cheated in the past is also likely to cheat again. Research conducted by the University of South Alabama revealed men and women who were unfaithful in previous relationships were more likely to cheat on future partners, according to The Daily Mail.

In addition, a partner suddenly giving more sexual attention than usual could be a sign they are seeking intimacy elsewhere.

"When a man starts cheating, he becomes hyperactive sexually," intimacy expert Mary Jo Rapini explained to YourTango, noting that when a man is aroused and his mistress isn't around, his wife becomes the next best thing.

Men who are wealthier are more likely to cheat, whereas women who are from a lower economic bracket are more likely to be unfaithful in the hope of moving up the financial ladder, according to YourTango.

Another study suggests that men whose age ends in nine are more likely to be unfaithful. Researchers from Ashley Madison — a website for individuals seeking extramarital trysts — found that a high percentage of site users were aged 29, 39, 49 or 59.